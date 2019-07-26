School supplies drive underway in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock schools start in two weeks.

Now 3,500 students will have school supplies to kick off the year, thanks to the Junior League of Little Rock.

On Friday, they stuffed buses full of school supplies.

They will be given to the seven most needy schools in the Little Rock School District.

“It is so important for students to feel motivated to learn, and a lot of times in the most needy schools can’t focus on that when they’re having to worry about other needs,” says Mandy Keller, the Stuff the Bus chair. “We want to alleviate that stress so they can focus on learning and have the supplies they need to do that.”

If you’d like to help or donate supplies, click here.