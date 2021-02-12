School districts planning virtual days to prepare for winter weather

MAUMELLE, Ark. – As the potential for snow gets closer, school districts are already planning virtual days for next week. Some parents are talking online, asking districts to give the kids a day off instead and allow a snow day.

In the age of virtual learning, snow days have melted away. Michael Flakoll’s kids now have to spend that time inside, eyes glued to the screen.

​”It’s definitely been a challenging year for them,” Flakoll said.​​

As Flakoll was watching the forecast, the excitement for winter weather, snowballed into an idea.

“I thought well that would be kind of cool if they just, district-wide, declared it a snow day,” Flakoll said.

​​He posted his message on Facebook. It has dozens of comments, all in favor.

​”It’s been over three years since we’ve had measurable snow in central Arkansas so it’s not like this happens very often,” Flakoll said.​​

His kids, Carley and Grady, already know how they would spend it.

“Build a snowman,” Carley said.​​

“I have two, build a snowman and go sledding,” Grady said.​​

Whether or not the class is out next week, Flakoll said they will make time in between zoom calls to disconnect and bring back the memories of what snow days used to be.

“For that brief period of time you can kind of live vicariously through your kids and enjoy those smiles with them,” Flakoll said.​​​

Several school districts in Central Arkansas are still planning to go virtual. If they did switch to a snow day, they would have to make it up later.​