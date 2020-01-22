School closings/delays Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The following schools are closed or delayed on Wednesday.
Arkansas Tech University-Ozark- Closed
Caddo Hills School District- Closed- AMI Day
Centerpoint School District- Delayed two hours
Clarksville School District- Closed
Danville School District- Closed
Dover School District- Closed
First Step-Glenwood- Delayed two hours
Hector School District- Closed- AMI Day 1
Jessieville School District- Closed
Mena School District- Closed
Mount Ida School District- Closed
Ouachita River School District- Closed
Two Rivers School District- Closed
UA Rich Mountain- Closed- All campuses
