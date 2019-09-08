Scholarship fund hosts 2nd Annual Empower Summit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA hosted the second annual Empower Summit in Fayetteville on Saturday.

About 50 scholarship recipients were able to network and learn skills from panelists that will help them advance in their careers.

Executive director Tyler Clark said they awarded over $350,000 in scholarships to 130 single parents last year.

“The other thing that I find amazing about our recipients is that they’re a huge role model for their kids, too, which is inspiring every day,” said Clark.

Clark said their upcoming scholarship deadline is in October.

You can follow the group on Facebook or Twitter, or contact its outreach manager at (479) 935-4888.