Schlumberger moving LR Cameron plant activities out of state due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Cameron Orbit Valve is shutting down its facilities due to the economic crisis created by COVID-19. They will be moving much of the plant activities to a plant in Oklahoma City and Ville Platte, Louisiana.
Below is the full statement given by Schlumberger Oilfield services.
“The world is going through an unprecedented global health and economic crisis sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The effect of this crisis on the oil and gas industry was amplified by a battle for market share between the world’s largest oil producers. This combination has created shocks in both oil supply and demand, resulting in the most challenging environment for the industry in many decades. As a direct result of this environment, our activity level is drastically reduced, much of our operational capacity is unneeded, and many of our facilities and equipment are underutilized.
In North America, Schlumberger has accelerated the restructure of its land-based operations. We have made the difficult decision to consolidate our valves manufacturing and support footprint and have started a transition phase for the manufacturing operations at our Cameron plant in Little Rock, Arkansas. All plant activities will be transferred to our facilities in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Ville Platte, Louisiana. These decisions are always very difficult to make and we understand the potential impact on our employees and the local community. Our top priority is the safety of our employees, contractors and customers.”