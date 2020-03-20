SAU coronavirus update, March 20, 2020: SAU implements remote work policy for employees

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (News release) — Because of the continued public health concern, effective March 30, Southern Arkansas University employees will work remotely or from home with the exception of those who will be reporting to campus on rotating schedules to meet critical staffing needs.

On-campus student services will continue to be provided. Housing is still open, dining services will continue, University Police will continue patrolling campus, health services will still be available, and select computer labs will still remain accessible to our students. Due to the request from the Governor, the Mulerider Activity Center is closed until further notice.

Directors and department chairs across campus are working with the Risk Management Task Force to ensure that personnel have the resources needed to work remotely during this public health crisis.

SAU implores students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends to heed requests and take every action plausible to reduce the spread of COVID-19; avoid travel and gatherings as directed by public health officials.