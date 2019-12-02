Sarah Huckabee Sanders coming to Pope County

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Republican Party of Pope County presents an evening with Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

On Dec. 5, Sanders will come to Arkansas Tech University in the Witherspoon Auditorium.

You can buy tickets to the event here. They are $50 and the event will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday December 5.

About Sanders:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as White House Press Secretary for President Donald J. Trump from 2017 to 2019. A trusted confidante of the President, Sarah advised him on everything from press and communications strategy to personnel and policy. For two and a half years, Sarah was at the President’s side, battling with the media, working with lawmakers and CEOs, and accompanying the president on every foreign trip, including dozens of meetings with foreign leaders. Sarah is only the third woman – and the very first mom – to ever hold the job of White House Press Secretary.

Upon her departure from the administration, President Trump described Sarah as “irreplaceable,” a “warrior” and “very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job.”

An early supporter of President Trump, Sarah joined the Trump campaign as a senior advisor in February 2016 during the Republican primary, and continued in that role through the President’s defeat of Hillary Clinton, one of the greatest and most unexpected victories in American history.

Sarah has been recognized in TIME Magazine’s “40 under 40” as one of the best political operatives of her generation. She is a Fox News contributor, advises major companies and non-profits, and previously served as campaign manager of the ONE campaign, a global non-profit founded by U2’s Bono to take action to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa.

Sarah lives in Little Rock, Arkansas with her husband Bryan and their three children, Scarlett, Huck, and George.

