Saracen Casino Resort to host job fair Aug. 13 in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Saracen Casino Resort, a community development by Quapaw Nation’s Downstream Development Authority, LLC, will host a job fair next week to continue filling positions at the new $350-million resort in Pine Bluff.

This job fair takes place Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. It will focus on about 140 positions for the Saracen Annex, slated to open in October next to the Q-Store across from the Resort construction site.

Candidates should bring: their social security card or another form of identification that proves their right to work in the United States; a photo ID; five years of employment history; five years of residential history; and three personal references, including name, address and phone number.

Interviews will be conducted for: income auditors; Title 31 analysts; cage shift managers; cage supervisors; bankers; part-time cashiers; count team members; beverage servers; bartenders; facilities supervisors and techs; housekeeping personnel; surveillance operators and security personnel; slot shift managers, assistant managers and technicians; and information technology technicians.

Applicants who would like more information cal call 870-619-2970.