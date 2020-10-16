Saracen Casino Resort to bring 1100 jobs to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark.— The largest construction project in the state of Arkansas for 2020 is finally complete.

On Thursday, 200 people were invited to the Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff for a soft opening.

Governor Asa Hutchinson, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge were in attendance.

“We think this will put us well on our way to reinventing Pine Bluff,” said Mayor Shirley Washington.

Washington says she feels this will become a destination in the state of Arkansas and is glad that revenue will pour back into Pine Bluff.

“That is huge–that is huge for the city. I cannot tell you how many residents have already come to me to say ‘thank you,’” said Mayor Washington.

The space features more than 2,000 slot machines, 50 table games, and 7 restaurants.

Governor Hutchinson says the new casino will not only benefit Pine Bluff, but all of Southeast Arkansas.

“I wanted to congratulate everyone for the economic benefit of Saracen– of the jobs that have been created,” said Governor Hutchinson.

The casino will officially open to the public Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Casino management says they are taking the pandemic and COVID-19 regulations seriously. Every guest will required to get their temperature checked and wear a mask while on the floor.