LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Santa took some time out of his very busy schedule to spread some cheer at the Clinton Presidential Center this afternoon.

There were also holiday crafts for the children to make themed around Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

Santa Chris Kennedy, who was featured in the documentary Santa Camp, was the special guest.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year and also the busiest time of the year for me, and I have events all through the month of December, in fact after the Clinton Library, I have a private party, so it really doesn’t stop for me,” Kennedy said.

Next week the Clinton Center will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Clinton’s first holiday in the White House.