LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It may be August, but it is never too late to get into the holiday spirit.

Santa Clause stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about how he is teaming up with Little Rock McDonald’s owner-operators to Round Up for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

With “Round-Up,” each time someone orders from McDonald’s, they can choose to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or choose to give $1, $3 or $5 to the local RMHC house serving their community.

Those donations provide comfort, a supportive environment, and a home away from home as families across the region travel for a child’s medical care.

To learn more just visit Ronald McDonald House Arkansas.