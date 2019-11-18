Santa Claus, coming to Park Plaza, Nov. 23rd

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Just hear those sleigh bells jingling all the way to Park Plaza! Santa Claus is on his way to Little Rock, and we’re celebrating his arrival on Saturday, November 23rd. Your little elves-in-training are invited to visit Santa on the second level near Dillard’s East to share their Christmas lists and holiday wishes.
Santa will be available from November 23rd to December 24th, when he begins his holiday trek around the world. Your elves-in-training can visit with Santa Monday through Saturday from 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm, and 6pm to 9pm; and Sundays from noon to 3pm and 4pm to 6pm.
So be sure to dress in your festive best and get those Christmas lists ready for your visit with St. Nick himself! More Santa celebrations this holiday season include:
- “Santa Paws” Pet Photo Nights
- Monday Evenings from 6pm – 9pm through December 16th
- Santa Cares
- Sensory-friendly Santa photo experience for children with special needs and their families on Sunday, December 8th from 9am – 11am.
- Salvation Army Angel Tree
- 11/15 – 12/23
- Located on the 3rd Floor, near Dillard’s East
- Special Character Appearances
- Snow & Ice Family – November 23rd from 11am – 1pm
- Wonder Warrior & Super Spider – November 26th from 5:30pm – 7pm
- Cinder & Beauty – December 3rd from 5:30pm – 7pm
- Elves & Fairy – December 10th from 5:30pm – 7pm
- Galactic Heroes – December 17th from 5:30pm – 7pm
Visits are always free, but a variety of photo packages are available for purchase. We look forward to your visit to Park Plaza, and have yourself a Happy Holly-Day!