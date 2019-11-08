Sanders, Rutledge usher in paperwork for Trump on presidential ballots in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge presented the official paperwork and check to ensure President Donald Trump appears on the 2020 presidential ballot in Arkansas.

Both women spoke during a brief ceremony held at the Republican Party of Arkansas headquarters in downtown Little Rock on Friday morning.

“Such an honor to get to be in Arkanas to file for the president that I had the opportunity and the priviledge to work for for the last two and a half years,” Sanders said standing behind the podium.

Election talk pivoted a bit when both women were asked whether either planned to pursue a run for Governor of Arkansas in 2022.

The question was met with uncertain answers.

“Today, we our focused on re-electing President Trump,” Rutledge said.

“We’ve got three football seasons left until 2022, we’re focused on the 2020 election.”

Sanders appeared to sidestep the question as well.

“Let’s not forget that our current governor just got elected about 15 minutes ago,” Sanders said.

“Let’s let him be governor. I think he’s got a lot left to do.”

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin remains the lone candidate to throw his name in the hat for Governor in 2020 so far.

“There’s going to be plenty of time for 2022 discussion and when that comes up, we’ll be happy to answer those questions,” Sanders said.

“Right now, I think the focus is exactly where it needs to be and that’s on 2020.”

As of late on Friday afternoon, 16 people total have filed official paperwork to appear on the presidential ballot in Arkansas, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Those include 13 Democrats, two Republicans and one Independent.