Sandbags available for Crystal Hill neighborhood

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 10:33 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:33 PM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - "When I went to work yesterday, it was half way, and...I woke up this morning and it's all the way up to the house now." - Joe Robinson, lives in Crystal Hill

People in the Crystal Hill area are keeping a close eye on rising waters.

Some property has already been damaged.

This is part of Stevens Drive, the water began to get close to houses Saturday.

We spoke to a family who's neighbors houses are under water.

They've found new places to stay. He hopes his family's house isn't next.

"We didn't think it would get this far, but it did. So we just weren't ready. We thought we could get some bags just in case, but...The water rose faster than I thought". - Jose Corpus, lives in Crystal Hills

"I'm not that close to the river, so I thought I was in the clear, but all of a sudden here it comes". - Joe Robinson, lives in Crystal Hill

A swimming pool business near the homes has also been affected by the flood waters
 

