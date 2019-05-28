Local News

Sandbag filling work in Conway includes police officers

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:04 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:06 AM CDT

CONWAY, Ark. - As the Arkansas River rises, crews continue to fill sandbags in Conway to keep the water away.

On Tuesday morning, officers with the Conway Police Department (CPD) dropped by the city's street department to help the effort.  

The CPD reminds everyone to be aware of the flood prediction warnings and to be safe.

