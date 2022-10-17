LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary fundraiser is coming back to Little Rock.

After being postponed for two years due to COVID-19, the Autumn Runway fundraiser will be held Tuesday at the City Center on North Shackleford Road.

The event will include a luncheon, a fashion show by Dillard’s, and a silent auction. Event officials said that there will be around 90 silent auction items, including jewelry, home decor, restaurant gift certificates, trampoline park passes and birthday parties.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the needs of the Salvation Army’s shelter for women, children and families.

For more information on tickets, contact the Salvation Army at 501-374-9296. There are options to pay over the phone or to have tickets held in your name and pay at the door.