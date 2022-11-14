LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas which means the Salvation Army is rolling out its holiday campaigns.

You should start seeing those classic red kettles and bell ringers at stores across the state. It’s the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Salvation Army Central Arkansas Major Bill Mockabee said this year, the goal is to raise $220,000 just in central Arkansas. Right now, they are still looking for volunteers to get as many kettles out in the community as possible.

“This really starts to set the stage,” Maj. Mockabee said. “It starts to really lay the foundation for what we’re going to be able to do the rest of the year. how much impact we can have, how many people we can serve.”

The red kettle campaign kicks off Monday morning at 10:30 at Gwatney Buick GMC in North Little Rock.

If you would like to volunteer to be a bell ringer just head over to RegistertoRing.com.

Along with the Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation army is also kicking off its Angel Tree Program.

As you are doing your regular Christmas shopping, you can also help a child in need in central Arkansas. This year the Salvation Army will provide Christmas to about 2,400 kids. Some things on the wish lists are toys, games, clothes and more. Maj. Mockabee said with inflation, it’s more important than ever to give if you can.

“They’re trying to figure out ‘how am I going to continue to put food on the table, pay rent and provide Christmas’ so this is a great opportunity for you to just reach out and love beyond,” Maj. Mockabee said.

You can find the angel trees at the Park Plaza, McCain and outlet malls. You can also donate online at SalvationArmyUSA.org. If you donate, the Salvation Army needs new gifts delivered, unwrapped by Dec. 11.