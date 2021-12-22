Salvation Army bell ringer bringing flair in call for donations

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Salvation Army has volunteer bell ringers of all shapes, sizes and colors; but there is only one Marvin Fisher.

This is only his second year volunteering as a bell ringer, but Fisher has already gone through 16 costume changes this year alone.

He has dressed as everything from a reindeer wrangler, Captain America and even Olaf from ‘Frozen’.

Fisher says he’s been very blessed in his life, and this is simply his way of giving back.

So far this year, Fisher has logged 69 volunteer hours.

Wednesday is his last day ringing the bell, you will be able to catch him as the Grinch outside the Hobby Lobby in North Little Rock from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Anyone wanting to give to the Salvation Army this holiday season can also make a donation online.