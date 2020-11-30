Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ still has over 700 angels needing adoption

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With only seven days left before the deadline for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, The Salvation Army still has over 700 “forgotten angels” yet to be adopted.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program in Central Arkansas provides toys and Christmas gifts for more than 2,315 children each year.

Monday, December 7 is the last day to adopt an “angel” as part of the annual program. The deadline to return the gifts is Monday, December 7.

“We are so grateful for everyone who has generously taken the time to adopt an angel and purchase gifts for The Salvation Army Angel Tree,” said Major Bill Mockabee of The Salvation Army. “Your kindness will help Rescue Christmas for many families in our community. Unfortunately, each year there are angels who are either not adopted, gifts that are not returned, and gifts brought to us after the deadline. These are our ‘forgotten angels.’” Major Bill Mockabee

The Salvation Army plans accordingly to provide gifts for forgotten angels and does everything possible to be sure that no child is left out.

“Each angel tag on the tree represents a child in need. We also accept new toys and clothes that can be used to help fill bags for those forgotten Angels” said Major Bill Mockabee. “Our volunteers particularly enjoy working in The Salvation Army’s toy shop to select from these unassigned gifts to fulfill the wishes of the unadopted angels.” Major Bill Mockabee

Sometimes, it is necessary to purchase additional items to supplement the gifts received through the Angel Tree program.

“We are grateful for the generous support from our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” said Major Bill Mocakbee. “Your support reaches way beyond Christmas, of course, and The Salvation Army is here year-round to meet the needs of individuals and families in Central Arkansas” Major Bill Mockabee

For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 501-374-9296 or visit salvationarmycentralarkansas.org