Saline Health System welcomes its first newborn of 2021

BENTON, Ark.- Saline Health System announced Monday they celebrated New Year’s Day with the birth of a baby.

Misha Alexander was born to Kristian and Courtney on Friday, January 1 at 12:20 a.m.

Misha Alexander weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces, according to hospital officials.

“Caring for women and families as they welcome their babies into the world is our great privilege, but there is something special about the first baby of the new year,” said Dr. Teryn Driver, OB/GYN at Saline Health System. “A perfect symbol of new life and hope for things to come. Our Women’s and Children’s staff at Saline were overjoyed to celebrate the new year by welcoming this new life to this sweet family!”