Saline County’s only residential women addiction treatment center opens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first addiction treatment center of its kind in Saline County has officially opened its doors.

The Crowson Open Addiction Treatment Center has been in operation since July. The facility sits on eight acres near the county line along Lawson Road.

The center, owned by a husband and wife, aims to help people with addictions to alcohol and substance abuse by offering a holistic approach.

“Mind, body, soul; everything goes into it,” says Leeanne Crowson, co-owner.

Crowson says addiction has affected her family and her husband’s family, which inspired them to launch the program.

It is a women-only, residential program that spans 30 days.

A psychologist and counselors are on staff. Ken Arnold is one of the counselors who is a former alcoholic and addict himself but has been sober now for more than 20 years.

“I believe this program is going to help a lot of people,” Arnold says.

In addition to a holistic approach, the COATC follows a 12-step program.

“These [steps] not only address addiction but other life’s problems,” he continues.

Just this week in Saline County, the Benton Police Department arrested a man who officers said was nearly passed out at a gas station. Officers found a syringe with suspected heroin in his backpack, according to a police report. His 3-year-old son was found hours later shirtless, shoeless and unsupervised at a Benton motel near a room full of syringe caps, an arrest report states.

“All of these people need some sort of place they can go that they can get the tools they need to recover,” Crowson says of potential clients.

So far, the center has welcomed one client who is expected to graduate from the program in a couple weeks. The program accepts several different insurance plans.