SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A group of incredible kids will be strutting their stuff on the stage in Saline County soon.

Saline County Special Needs Pageant Chair Whitney Rosenbaum stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the Special Needs Pageant.

The free event is being hosted by the Junior Auxiliary of Saline County and will be at the Bryant High School Auditorium on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

It is a crown-all event for students K-12.

To register for the event, visit JASalineCounty.org.