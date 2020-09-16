Saline County Sheriff’s searching for missing/endangered teen

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in finding a teen who is missing.

17-year-old Alexia Nikole Dees was last seen at her home on September 10 around 10:00 p.m. She was wearing a black “Champion” brand hoodie.

She is 5’2″ and around 140 lbs. She has long brown hair, but her mother believes she might have cut and dyed it either maroon or purple. Alexia also has a nose piercing.

They believe Alexia may be in the East End or Little Rock areas with her boyfriend Avrum “Mark” Batt, 27, or a Hispanic girl named Carmen.

They may be driving in an older Gold Nissan Altima or Maxima with a discolored left front fender.

Anyone with information regarding Alexia is asked to call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 501-303-5608. If it is after 4:00 p.m. please call 501-303-5648.