SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A deputy with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office was injured after being involved in a vehicle accident in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to a release from the SCSO, the accident happened when the deputy was responding to a call for service.

The deputy’s name has not been released, but he is said to be stable as he undergoes treatment for his injuries at a local hospital.

Troopers with the Arkansas State Police are investigating this accident.