BENTON, Ark. – On Wednesday, the family and friends of Franklin Ramirez mourned a person they said was a great father and a special person.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the 27 -year-old was shot and killed on Narrows Road on New Year’s Eve. Ramirez’s family said he was a roofer, working when the shooting happened.

Officials with SCSO said after an investigation, and the assistance of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, a warrant for manslaughter was issued for William Bettis on Jan. 10.

Friends and family of Ramirez said his impact on those he met will never go away. With the help of a translator, Audy Lopez, his wife, said she is still shocked he is gone.

“There are so many memories I don’t have a special one to mention. But I always remember he always says family is the best thing he can have in life,” Lopez said.

Ramirez’s brother Jesler also said that he is hurt by his brother’s death.

“I feel destroyed by what happened to my brother. I still can’t believe it. What happened and how it happened,” Ramirez said.

John Vaprezan is the owner of Wolverine Roofing and said that he knew Ramirez for years since they worked together on some projects, saying he will be dearly missed.

“He was just a bright spirit and a great hard worker, there have been half a dozen roofing companies who have already showed up at the funeral home this morning,” Vaprezsan said.

“Franklin was a good man, a dad, a husband and he will be sorely missed in the Hispanic community and in the roofing community will miss him very much,” Jesler Ramirez said.

Lopez said she hopes something like this never happens to anyone else.

“I would like to get justice for my husband because what happened is not an accident and we need justice because he cannot die like this,” Lopez said.

Loved ones said the love that Ramirez had for others, and that they had for him, was felt by many at his funeral.

“What I would say is he was a good guy, he liked to help so if anyone needed his help he would always be there,” Jesler Ramirez said.

He said many hope to honor Ramirez’s life and memory by raising money to help bring his body to where he was born before moving to America for work.

“So, there are several churches and there are several roofing companies that have been involved in trying to raise the amount of money for the family just getting his body back to Guatemala,” Vaprezsan said.

Officials with the SCSO said Bettis is being held in the county’s detention center where he awaits a bond hearing. They add Bettis is also charged with Hunting Endangerment resulting in death, Resident Hunting License Requirements and Hunter Education Certificate Requirements.