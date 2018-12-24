Saline County Dog Beaten, Shot Then Left in Trash Video

BAUXITE, Ark. -- Rescuers are calling it a miracle after a dog was severely beaten then shot and left for dead in a trash bin.

Trash collectors with Roberts Trash Service found the dog outside a home off Gail Drive Friday. Crews opened the bin before emptying and found the dog alive and buried under bags of trash.

Rescuers say the young dog had been shot three times.

"It had a bullet in its head, it's eye was about to pop out of its socket," said April Roberts, who works at the family run company. "Who would do that to an animal?"

Saline County Sheriff's deputies responded but were unable to find an owner or whoever was responsible. Since the county does not have an animal control officer, Robert decided to take the dog to the Saline County Humane Society.

"I hope this dog makes it if it does it will be a miracle," Roberts said.

Vets were not able to save one of the dog's eyes, but they are hoping she will make a full recovery.