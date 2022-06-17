BENTON, Ark. – The Saline County judge and other leaders flipped the switch Thursday on the county’s new solar ground facility in Benton.

The 667-kilowatt facility is made up of more than 1,400 solar panels and five roofing arrays. County officials said it will power most of the Saline County Detention Center.

This development will provide utility savings to Saline County taxpayers for decades to come, officials said.

Alex Ray, director of business development for Johnson Controls, said that the investment resulted in $7.1 million dollars.

Leaders said the solar ground panels have a 30-year power output warranty.