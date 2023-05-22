SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – The Saline County Library Board of Trustees meeting was packed full of community members Monday, as the controversy over relocation of books in the teen section continues.

People across the country have been at odds over the issue this year, though it started to become more of a local topic this legislative session in Arkansas after Act 372 passed.

That new law amends the state code for endangering the welfare of a minor to include sexual material and remove protection for library employees.

Following the new law, the Saline County Quorum Court also passed a resolution addresses books in the library said to be too ‘obscene’ for children because of sexual content or imagery.

It calls on the library to ensure that “materials contained within the children’s section of the library are subject matter and age appropriate.”

The Saline County Library Board met for a regular meeting Monday and discussed responses to these new policies.

The meeting was packed full of people in the community there to either show support for the library or show concern over books being displayed or available in the youth section.

A resolution was proposed in the meeting that would give the county judge, Matt Brumley concurrent power in the relocation process of books in the youth section.

The resolution stated that it currently has the authority to determine if a book should be removed, though the board meets bi-monthly and believes it would be best to grant additional and concurrent oversight authority back to the county judge.

It adds that he is in a position to be able to consult daily with the county attorney regarding these “complex challenges.”

Brumley was in the meeting Monday, though spoke to the board directly on his “high degree of concern” on a few issues with the board, has and how they can move forward.

“I do not have confidence in how operations have taken place at the Saline County Library,” Brumley told members. “I need a plan.”



Brumley said library leaders have spread information through media outlets, social media, etc. that are either inaccurate or may not align with the Saline County government, which they were appointed by.

“I think collaboratively, we can come together as people- who care but may disagree on some things- to show that there is care enough to look at some of these concerns.”

The board tabled the resolution involving Brumley in the relocation process and will vote again on it in the next meeting. Members did pass another policy that will require people who challenge books in the county to read the book in its entirety before doing so.