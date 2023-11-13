LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A spokesperson for Heifer International confirmed that a deal to purchase the Little Rock campus owned by the nonprofit, which was the proposed site of Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences, has fallen through.

Peter Goldstein, who is a spokesperson for Heifer International, confirmed Monday night that previously announced plans to sell the campus will not be completed.

The spokesperson said the prospective buyer of the campus, OneHealth Companies, informed Heifer that they were unable to meet the deadline for the sale last week.

Goldstein said both Heifer International and the Heifer Foundation will continue to be based on the campus. He also noted that Heifer International is completing renovations on the top two floors of the office building on the campus that they will occupy.

“We are strongly committed to our presence in Little Rock,” Goldstein said.

In May of 2022, officials with OneHealth announced that following the purchase, the campus would be home to the Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences.

OneHealth and Lyon College officials made a joint announcement stating they were working together to start the first dental and veterinary medical schools in Arkansas.

After the announcement of the sale falling through, a spokesperson for Lyon College said School President Dr. Melissa Taverner said the college is committed to establishing the state’s first veterinary and dental schools in central Arkansas.

“Lyon College remains dedicated to its mission of advancing health education initiatives in Arkansas,” the spokesperson said.

Goldstein said Heifer is currently exploring options for the property.