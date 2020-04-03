Rutledge’s statement on postponement of U.S. Supreme Court PBM arguments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement following today’s announcement by the U.S. Supreme Court that it would delay arguments in Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments on April 27, 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has required us to prioritize immediate safety for a time, but prescription drug prices for Arkansans remains a top priority,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “We look forward to our country recovering from the pandemic so we can have our day in front of the Justices to defend Arkansas’s efforts to protect its pharmacies, whose role as frontline healthcare providers is clear now more than ever.”

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court granted Rutledge’s petition to hear this case, which was supported by the U.S. Solicitor General and a bipartisan coalition led by California that includes 44 other states and the District of Columbia.

In 2015, PCMA filed a lawsuit to block enforcement of Act 900 which regulates PBMs who act as the middlemen, reimbursing pharmacists for prescription drugs dispensed to insurance beneficiaries. The U.S. District Court ruled and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that Act 900 was preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

The case is Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, No.18-540.