Rutledge sues unlicensed northwest construction business for failing to complete work

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced today she is filing a lawsuit against Alma resident, Laura Anne Jones and her business Purple Hat Construction, LLC for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The lawsuit filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court alleges that in several instances between April 2019 and January 2020, Jones offered residential contractor services to consumers, obtained money before performing those services, and failed to complete those services. Jones has never been licensed by the Arkansas Contractors Board as a residential contractor.

“When businesses take consumers’ money and agree to do a job, they have to follow through,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I will not tolerate businesses taking advantage of Arkansans or accepting money from deceptive practices, nor will I tolerate businesses who try to skirt the law by not registering with licensing boards.”

Jones, doing business at Purple Hat Construction, contracted with customers in northwest Arkansas for home repair projects, requiring a large deposit upfront to reserve the date for work to be done. Upon the scheduled date to begin the project or shortly after the work began, Jones would contact the homeowner with excuses making her unavailable to complete the work and unable to provide a refund. Violations of the ADTPA can be assessed up to $10,000 per violation.

Rutledge is now seeking restitution for harmed consumers, civil penalties, an injunction and other costs and fees incurred by the State of Arkansas in resolving this issue for consumers.

If you are a consumer who has been impacted by similar actions or any other contractor, Rutledge encourages you to contact the Attorney General’s Office at (800) 482-8982 or visit www.ArkansasAG.gov.