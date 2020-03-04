Rutledge offers First Statewide Elder Abuse Conference

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. A bipartisan coalition of 48 states along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia said Monday it is investigating whether Google’s search and advertising business is engaged in monopolistic behavior. It follows a Friday announcement of a similar multistate probe targeting Facebook. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the launch of the first statewide Elder Abuse Conference. Early bird registration is now available for the free training happening Thursday, April 30 at Arkansas State University’s First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

“Protecting our seniors from financial and physical abuse is a top priority,” said Attorney General Rutledge. This conference will provide additional education to our law enforcement officers, caregivers, and family members on identifying suspected maltreatment and how to respond.”

According to the National Council on Aging, one in 10 Americans 60 years and older, have experienced some kind of abuse. As many as five million elderly Americans are estimated to be abused each year.

The public is invited including law enforcement, medical professionals and providers, attorneys and home caregivers to learn how to better protect older and developmentally disabled adults. The statewide conference will cover a broad range of interconnected issues including: caregiver fatigue, financial exploitation, agency roles in protecting elders and endangered adults and communicating with victims who have cognitive impairments.

You can sign up today for the free, all-day training. Lunch is included. An agenda, including speakers, will be provided in the coming weeks. Applications for Continuing Education are in progress. Visit ArkansasAG.gov to register.