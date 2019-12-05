Rutledge joins 13 other State Attorneys General supporting moving forward with federal executions

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. A bipartisan coalition of 48 states along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia said Monday it is investigating whether Google’s search and advertising business is engaged in monopolistic behavior. It follows a Friday announcement of a similar multistate probe targeting Facebook. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced her support in keeping federal executions on schedule. Rutledge joined a multistate amicus brief backing the U.S. Department of Justice, which asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the currently scheduled federal executions to move forward, beginning with white supremacist Daniel Lewis Lee accused of killing an Arkansas family in January 1996.

“Even in the most egregious cases, capital punishment helps bring closure to victims’ families,” Attorney General Rutledge said. “It is time to let these families rest knowing justice has been served in their loved ones’ cases. The federal court should not stand in the way of their relief.”

President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr announced in July 2019 that the federal government would resume capital punishment after a nearly two-decade lapse. Five convicted murderers are to be put to death. Rutledge expressed her support of this decision in this Op-Ed coauthored by Senator Tom Cotton.

In addition to Arkansas, the amicus brief was joined by Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.