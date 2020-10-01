Rutledge files suit against owner of The Iron Shop of Arkansas

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. A bipartisan coalition of 48 states along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia said Monday it is investigating whether Google’s search and advertising business is engaged in monopolistic behavior. It follows a Friday announcement of a similar multistate probe targeting Facebook. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Robert Walley of Center Ridge and owner of The Iron Shop of Arkansas, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Walley failed to complete the work that was agreed upon after requesting upfront payments for material to build ornamental iron fence projects for Arkansans.

“Arkansans should be cautious of any business demanding upfront payments for projects or repairs,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Let us do the fighting for you when dealing with businesses that fail to follow through on promises, correct mistakes or complete projects.”

Walley was doing business as The Iron Shop of Arkansas, selling and installing ornamental iron fences and other iron fixtures to people.

Rutledge received seven unresolved consumer complaints since 2019 regarding Walley’s deceptive business practices. People also reported Walley failed to complete the work, provided inferior products differing from those ordered by customers, and failed to follow through on his promises to return to consumers’ homes to complete or correct projects. Other consumers have reported that Walley requested partial, upfront payments for materials and failed to purchase the materials or even begin the work.

Wally is not licensed to conduct residential home improvement work as required by the Arkansas Residential Contractors Board. He was fined and ordered to cease and desist conducting business by the Board on January 22, 2020, and June 24, 2020. Walley failed to attend either hearing.

Rutledge filed the case in Pulaski County and is requesting restitution, civil penalties, injunctive relief and demands a jury trial.

People who have been affected or experienced similar deceptive practices should contact the office at 800-482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.