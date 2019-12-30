Rutledge announces January mobile office schedule

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced mobile office locations for January.

Attorney General Rutledge created this initiative during her first year in office to increase office accessibility for all Arkansans, particularly to those who live outside the capital city. Office hours were held in all 75 counties each year during her first term, assisting 3,300 Arkansans. In 2019, Attorney General Mobile Offices served over 2,200 Arkansans.

Rutledge believes face-to-face conversations are the best way to truly hear from Arkansans. The Attorney General Mobile Offices assist Arkansans with consumer related issues by filing consumer complaints against scam artists as well as answering questions about the office and the other services it offers to constituents.

Rutledge continues her partnerships with local law enforcement across Arkansas. Law enforcement officials will be on hand to collect unused and expired prescription medications to ensure they are secured and properly disposed. Arkansans are encouraged to bring their old, unused or expired prescription medications to an upcoming mobile office. During Rutledge’s five years in office, over 800 pounds of medications were collected at mobile offices.

For more information about services provided by the Attorney General’s office, visit ArkansasAG.gov or call (501) 682-2007. Rutledge can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/AGLeslieRutledge and on Twitter at twitter.com/AGRutledge.

The upcoming mobile office schedule is below:

Grant County

Tuesday, January 7

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sheridan Senior Center

Grant County Park

1525 US-270

Sheridan, AR 72150

Perry County

Thursday, January 9

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Diane Wilson Senior Activity Center

107 North Magnolia Street

Perryville, AR 72126

Conway County

Wednesday, January 15

10:30 a.m. to noon

T.C. Vaughan Senior Activity Center

706 North Division Street

Morrilton, AR 72110

White County

Thursday, January 16

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

John E. Lightle Senior Center

2200 East Moore Street

Searcy, AR 72143

Ashley County

Thursday, January 23

10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Hamburg Senior Citizens Center

1406 North Main Street

Hamburg, AR 71646

Prairie County

Tuesday, January 28

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hazen Senior Health & Wellness Center

607 McDonald Drive

Hazen, AR 72064

Clark County

Thursday, January 30

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

CADC Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center

1305 North 10th Street

Arkadelphia, AR 71923