City of Russellville to hold town hall on race relations

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The River Valley United Way and Russellville School District are hosting a panel of local leaders and community members on July 25 to discuss race relations.

The event will be at the at the Cyclone Arena, and doors open at 5 p.m.

Precautions will be taken for safety against the spread of COVID-19.

The event will also be live streamed on the City of Russellville Facebook page.

Questions are being accepted online through the 24th. You can submit your questions for the panel HERE.