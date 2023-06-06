RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Fire crews were on the scene of a restaurant fire that broke out overnight in Russellville.

Officials said that the Russellville Fire Department was called to Old South Restaurant on East Main Street just after 12:30 a.m.

The fire department’s officials posted a picture of the scene to Facebook showing crew members working to put out the fire.

Officials with the restaurant posted to Facebook thanking the firefighters and first responders. Restaurant officials also thanked the mayor for coming out.

The restaurant has been open since 1947.

Officials with the fire department said that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.