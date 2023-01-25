RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Russellville police said that students from Dwight Elementary School were taken to a hospital after eating candy possibly containing THC Tuesday morning.

According to the Russellville Police Department, a school resource officer was notified that students were possibly under the influence of a controlled substance around 9:46 a.m.

After an investigation, police said that the children ate candy suspected of containing THC, which is a psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Police said that the candy had been brought from home and that the students had mistaken it for regular candy. The students were taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.