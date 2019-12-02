Russellville Police, Arkansas Tech Department of Public Safety investigating ‘suspicious incident off-campus’

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- Officials with the Arkansas Tech University Department of Public Safety are warning students after “a suspicious incident off-campus”.

The following email was sent from ATU Alert was sent to students on Sunday night:

To Arkansas Tech University Community,

The Department of Public Safety is giving notice of a recently reported suspicious incident that occurred off campus and may pose a serious or continuing threat to campus safety:

On Sunday, December 1, 2019 the Department of Public Safety became aware of a student that posted a video on social media of an incident that occurred off campus. An unknown male subject on a bike approached a female student as she was walking to a friend’s apartment. The male subject knocked on the door of the apartment after she entered and asked to speak with her. The resident of the apartment, a friend of the female student, did not open the door and asked him to leave. He tried to speak with her and left after he saw another male in the apartment with the two females. The female student in the apartment filmed the male subject leaving and talking to two other male subjects in a white van. This incident occurred in the 600 block of West K Street around 8:00 PM.

Russellville Police responded to a call at 7:08 PM where a male subject on a bike knocked on the several doors at an apartment complex on West J Street. The male subject in the incident on West J Street and West K Street are believed to be the same subject. The male subject was described as wearing a red hoodie, black male, clean shaven, had a gold front tooth, and called himself “Six.” He was seen by witnesses riding a bike.

At this time, it is unknown if the van or other male subjects were involved in either incident.

The Department of Public Safety is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information pertaining to this crime can contact the Department of Public Safety by dialing (479) 968-0222 or by calling 911.

The Department of Public Safety provides a 24/7 safety escort service for anyone who feels unsafe on campus. Please be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity. ATU Alert

Russellville Police say they are investigating the incident as a suspicious person.

This is a developing story.

