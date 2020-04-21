Russellville non-profit provides boxes of groceries to those most vulnerable to COVID-19

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Every Tuesday a Russellville non-profit gives out boxes full of food to seniors and veterans. It’s a way to help those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Main Street Mission is known for getting boxes of groceries into the hands, or cars those across the River Valley.

“We do it every other Wednesday usually,” Main Street Mission President Raul Torres said.

Lately, the drive through lane is open a little more often.

“As soon as we saw the need we knew we needed to do something about it,” Torres said.

He says this pandemic has just about doubled the amount of people pulling into the parking lot.

“I didn’t expect that many cars,” Torres said.

Many of those drivers, like Cynthia and Jack Kendrick, are scared to leave the house.

“I’ve had a bypass and she’s got a stint so I’m high risk. I’m 60,” Jack Kendrick said.

That’s why the non-profit dedicated one day a week to feeding those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We want to take care of them first. We don’t want them to be exposed to the virus,” Torres said.

Volunteers spend every Tuesday packing boxes and loading them into more than 200 cars.

“I mean they wear a mask and stuff but still they’re risking their lives to help people like us,” Kendrick said.

For Torres, the risk is nothing compared to the reward.

“She just kept saying ‘thank you thank you.I never had this much food in my life,’” Torres said.

With that gratitude, he knows they’re serving more than just meals. They are bringing a smile and a helping hand to those who need it most.

“Just show the love of God that’s all we got to do,” Torres said.

Seniors and veterans are the only ones who can be fed Tuesday, but every Thursday Main Street Mission uses the rest of their supply to feed any other people who need it. Each food drive starts at 12 p.m.