Runners participate in Healthy Heart race before AR Sportshow

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A crowd of people wanted to get in their morning fitness first before heading to the Arkansas Sportshow on Saturday.

St. Bernards, Gearhead Outfitters, and Arkansas State University hosted its Healthy Heart 2 Miler-Race on Saturday morning.

The event allowed runners the opportunity for a fresh jump start to their day and two free tickets to the sports show.

A child who participated said he joined in the race to train for his school’s track season.

“I just like running,” said Dylan, who attends Valley View. “I like running out in different races trying to get better.”