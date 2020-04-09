‘Run Walk Howl’ Virtual 5K to Promote Fitness, April 19-25

JONESBORO, Ark. – Join the Arkansas State Alumni Association and the Get in Gear Fitness Series for the April 19-25, “Run Walk Howl” virtual 5K.

Created to encourage fitness while maintaining social distancing, the event is free and open to everyone. To participate, determine the route for your 5K, then run, walk, or roll 3.1 miles while tracking your stats using a fitness tracker or fitness app at any time during the weeklong window.

To register and print your bib, visit the “Run Walk Howl” website. To track your progress, several free apps are available in the app store, including MapMyRun, Runkeeper and Runtastic. Upon completion of the 5K, share your race and finish images on social media at @GetInGearSeries and use the hashtags #RunWalkHowl and #GetInGear.

Participants are reminded to understand and follow the resolutions and/or ordinances in your community regarding social distancing. Keep a 6-10 foot space between yourself and others, and if you see more than 10 people in any area, adjust your route to maintain social distancing.

The Get in Gear Fitness Series is sponsored by Arkansas State University, Gearhead Outfitters, and St. Bernards Healthcare.