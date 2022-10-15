LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many sleek and shiny vehicles were on display Saturday in Little Rock to help raise funds for Arkansas veterans.

The Rumble in the Rock is an event sponsored by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association in Arkansas and was held at the Rock City Harley-Davidson in Little Rock.

Beginning in 2019, this is the second year for the event, as it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides all the vintage cars, trucks, and motorcycles on display, there were also live music and vendors.

Proceeds from the Rumble in the Rock go towards benefiting veterans in central Arkansas.