Rowing event Saturday raises money for Special Olympics Arkansas

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The fourth Arkansas Special Olympics Row event is back after a year off due to the pandemic.

Stronger Together Fitness hosted the event on Saturday at New Life Church in North Little Rock.

Organizers say that 27 six-person relay teams took part in the event with more money raised this year than previously.

Trophies were given out based on best costume, furthest distance rowed within the time frame, and most money raised.

Proceeds from the event will go to Special Olympics Arkansas.

