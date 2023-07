LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One person is dead after a Tuesday collision involving an all-terrain vehicle on Roosevelt Road.

The crash happened at the intersection of Interstate 30 Frontage Road and Roosevelt Road just after 4:00 p.m.

According to a witness, the four-wheeled ATV was eastbound on Roosevelt when it collided with an SUV at the traffic light.

The name of the deceased person has not been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.