LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thanks to McDonald’s and Crocs, Arkansas families will be high-stepping into the holidays.

According to officials with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas, the two companies made a special delivery of Crocs shoes on Monday.

The delivery comes right on the heels of McDonald’s first-ever collaboration with the shoe company.

Officials said McDonald’s is also honoring the partnership by making a monetary donation to RMHC to help support families with children who are sick and give them access to medical care and resources that are needed.

Little Rock McDonald’s restaurants and customers raised $441,000 in donations to the charity organization through their 2023 Round Up initiative, according to officials.

Officials also wanted to remind Arkansans that every purchase at a Little Rock McDonald’s can be rounded up to a whole dollar amount through the app, kiosk, counter or drive-thru to give back to Ronald McDonald House families in need.