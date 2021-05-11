Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas honored by Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas was named the winner of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Community Impact Award.

The Small Business Impact Awards was established by the Little Rock Regional Chamber in 2019 and honors local businesses and organizations for their innovation, celebrate their vision and recognizes their contributions to the quality of life in the community and their place of work.

“This is truly an honor,” said Janell Mason, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. “We are appreciative to the Little Rock Regional Chamber for this recognition and are so thrilled.”

RMHCA serves thousands of families every year by providing lodging, meals, comfort and support.

“Knowing we are able to alleviate worry and financial strain for these families who are miles and hours from their homes,” said Mason. “The Ronald McDonald House takes care of all their needs so they can focus on their child.”