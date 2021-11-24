Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas celebrates 40 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas is celebrating 40 years of providing a home away from home for Arkansas families.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas was officially designated a chapter on Nov. 25, 1981.

“We couldn’t be more thankful this year than to celebrate our 40th birthday on Thanksgiving,” RMHCA executive director Janell Mason said.

The original eight-bedroom House opened as Parents and Friends of Children in 1979. Two years later the local McDonald’s co-op stepped in to help create a Ronald McDonald House in Arkansas.

After two expansions and outgrowing the first House, the current 32-bedroom house opened in 2016 to provide a home-away-from-home to more than 1,200 families each year.

RMHCA will celebrate its 40th anniversary Thursday with a cake cutting ceremony and later in February at the 2022 Chocolate Fantasy Ball.

For more information and ways to help RMHCA, visit www.rmhcarkansas.org.