Ronald McDonald House breaks ground on space at UAMS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Ronald McDonald House broke ground Friday on a 2,000 square-foot space on the fifth floor of UAMS.

It will feature four overnight rooms for families with babies in the NICU.

There is a common area that can be used for up to 64 NICU families.

That area will have a kitchen, dining room and laundry space.

The Ronald McDonald House in Little Rock already serves 1,200 people each year.

This new space will double that number.

“Here we will serve a minimum of 1,000 more people each year, and then our day use space where people come in to relax, probably 7-to-8,000 more people,” says Janelle Mason with the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald family room at UAMS is set to open in November.