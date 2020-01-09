Update: Rogers PD cancels Silver Alert for missing woman

Update:

ROGERS, Ark. – An Arkansas Silver Alert issued in the search for a local woman has been canceled.

The Rogers Police Department posted the update via social media Thursday afternoon.

“Caroline Blomeyer has been located,” the post reads.

No further details were released.

Original story:

ROGERS, Ark.- Rogers police need your help finding a missing woman.

Officials say Caroline Blomeyer, 80, was last known to be at the 650 block of S. Dodson Rd. on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

Blomeyer was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, gray socks, black loafers and she was carrying a black purse.

Blomeyer could be traveling in a 2013 silver Ford Taurus with an Arkansas license plate 381SIY.

If you see Blomeyer or know where she may be, call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.